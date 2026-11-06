Former Telangana CM KCR to be served land survey notice in 4-5 days: Sources

SIDDIPET: Revenue officials are expected to serve notices to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within the next four to five days as part of the ongoing land re-survey in Erravalli village of Markook mandal, Siddipet district, sources told TNIE. So far, 120 farmers in Erravalli, the village adopted by KCR, have received notices.

An official involved in the exercise told TNIE that KCR and his family members, who also own land in Erravalli, would receive notices, though this could take another four to five days.

The survey ran into objections from residents of neighbouring Venkatapur, who demanded that their village boundaries be demarcated before the exercise continued. They claimed that some of their lands had been merged with Erravalli and submitted a petition to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

He then assured them that the survey was intended to establish the boundaries of both villages and determine the exact extent of land held by each farmer. He urged them to cooperate, after which they withdrew their protest.

The development comes after officials conducted a week-long survey and submitted a report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that Survey No 325 in Erravalli should ideally cover 388 acres. However, the survey could account for only 343 acres, leaving 45 acres unaccounted for.

Revanth had initially asked officials to survey the missing 45 acres around KCR’s farmhouse and serve him a notice. But instead of focusing on KCR’s land alone, the government decided to cover both Erravalli and Venkatapur under the Bhu Bharati re-survey.