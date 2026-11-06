Global Summit to focus on tech, climate and defence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The three-day Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9, will feature exhibitions and discussions on defence, technology, education, climate, agriculture and the state’s history and culture
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the arrangements with ministers and senor officials on Thursday and directed them to prepare a comprehensive plan by November 15.
He asked officials to appoint a liaison officer for each international delegate and complete registration and issue passes on arrival at the airport. Dedicated administrative and security officers should also be appointed for each division of the summit, he said.
Revanth suggested inviting chief ministers of other states and extending special invitations to representatives of companies interested in investment agreements and setting up industries.
Officials said six exhibition halls would be set up this year, against one at last year’s summit. The events will include the Raksha Expo, India Joy, Startup Pavilion, Pharma and Life Sciences Expo, Agriculture and Allied Sectors exhibition, Telangana Pavilion, Education Expo and Climate Conclave.
The Raksha Expo will showcase equipment, drones and robotics related to defence, aerospace, space and cybersecurity, besides aerial demonstrations. Of the 575 organisations invited, 49 have expressed interest so far. India Joy-2026 will focus on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics.
The Startup Pavilion will showcase innovations from 136 startups. Under the Telangana Innovation Startup Challenge, applications are being invited for technology-based solutions to challenges in agriculture, education, healthcare, protection of government lands, agreements and the setting up of industries. The deadline is November 20.
The pharmaceutical and life sciences exhibition will feature 60 companies, while the agriculture pavilion will showcase modern farming techniques, agricultural drones, dairy, fisheries and food processing.
The Telangana Pavilion will highlight the state’s history, culture, handlooms, Bathukamma festival and Kakatiya architecture, alongside its development plans. Revanth asked officials to give tourism a prominent place and showcase destinations likely to attract international visitors.
The Education Expo will focus on education, research and skill development. Revanth suggested that discussions reflect the sector’s journey from “nursery to Oxford”. Officials said 52 sector-specific sessions would be held across four main halls during the summit.
The Telangana Climate Conclave, scheduled for December 8, will bring together around 200 scientists, farmers and experts to discuss climate change and drought, including the effects of El Nino.
Discussions will cover drought-resilient agriculture, livestock protection, drinking water security, extreme temperatures, forest and biodiversity conservation, and waste management.
Revanth directed officials to ensure that the conclave produces a special action plan to address drought and other climate-related challenges in the state.
CM to lay stone for Rs 9.1 cr devpt works in Kodangal
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Mega Rythu Meet and Industrial Expo, lay foundation stone for development works worth `9,100 crore and inaugurate several completed buildings during his three-day tour of the Kodangal Assembly constituency.
On Saturday, he will reach Hakimpet in the Dudyala mandal of Vikarabad district, where he will inaugurate the Mega Rythu Mela and Industrial Expo. He will also interact with agriculture scientists and industrialists. The following day, he will interact with the members of the Self Help Groups in Kodangal and lay foundation stones for various development works.
He will lay the foundation for an eco-farm oil palm factory in Lagcherla and inaugurate the new buildings of the ZP High School and Junior College. He will also inaugurate the police circle office in Kodangal and the mandal office building. He will also lay the foundation for the Radial Road-2 works in Nacharam village. On Monday, the chief minister will address a farmers’ meeting in Hakimpet.