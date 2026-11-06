Global Summit to focus on tech, climate and defence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The three-day Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9, will feature exhibitions and discussions on defence, technology, education, climate, agriculture and the state’s history and culture

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the arrangements with ministers and senor officials on Thursday and directed them to prepare a comprehensive plan by November 15.

He asked officials to appoint a liaison officer for each international delegate and complete registration and issue passes on arrival at the airport. Dedicated administrative and security officers should also be appointed for each division of the summit, he said.

Revanth suggested inviting chief ministers of other states and extending special invitations to representatives of companies interested in investment agreements and setting up industries.

Officials said six exhibition halls would be set up this year, against one at last year’s summit. The events will include the Raksha Expo, India Joy, Startup Pavilion, Pharma and Life Sciences Expo, Agriculture and Allied Sectors exhibition, Telangana Pavilion, Education Expo and Climate Conclave.