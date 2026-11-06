Hyderabad sees 77.7 per cent rise in tanker deliveries

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has seen a sharp increase in dependence on water tankers from July till the start of October this year, with deliveries rising 77.7% compared to the corresponding period last year, when 4,95,373 deliveries were recorded.

The trend continued in October, with the surge persisting. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) delivering 2,20,887 tankers, against 87,056 in October 2025, an increase of 153.7%.

Bookings during the month jumped from 48,284 to 1,92,889, registering a staggering 253.5% increase.

The combined number of bookings and deliveries rose by 205.7%, from 1,35,340 in October 2025 to 4,13,776 in October 2026.

Behind these numbers is growing pressure on the city’s water sources. A deficient monsoon, falling groundwater levels and declining reservoir storage have left several neighbourhoods increasingly dependent on tankers.

Groundwater department data show that the average groundwater depth in the Core Urban Region (CURE), covering Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, stood at 11.58 metres

below ground level in September 2026, compared with 4.73 metres a year earlier — an increase of 6.85 metres. The impact is being felt in areas such as Kukatpally, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Serilingampally and Manikonda.

As borewells dry up, apartments, gated communities and commercial establishments are increasingly turning to private operators and the water board for supplies.

Demand showed no signs of easing in October. The combined number of bookings and deliveries rose 205.7%, from 1,35,340 in October 2025 to 4,13,776 in October 2026.

Deliveries also climbed from 1,77,625 in September to 2,20,887 in October, when demand would normally be expected to ease after the rains.