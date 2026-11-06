Hyderabad startup opens space debris removal facility

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based spacetech startup Cosmoserve Space on Thursday inaugurated India’s first private facility for developing and testing technologies to capture defunct satellites, remove space debris and service spacecraft in orbit. Named Base 1, the facility is the sixth of its kind globally, according to the company.

Inaugurated by Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, the facility brings together infrastructure for designing, building and testing satellite servicing systems. It houses an Orbital Rendezvous and Capture Lab, a Space Robotics Innovation Lab, an ISO Class 8 clean room and a Mission Simulation and Control Centre. The infrastructure will support the development of robotic systems to capture defunct satellites, as well as technologies for in-orbit repairs and refuelling.

Sridhar Babu said the state government planned to introduce a Space Technology Policy within a year. Hyderabad was home to more than 30 spacetech companies working in areas such as launch vehicles, space data centres and debris removal. He also announced that space technology would be the 34th sector covered by the industry-led Young India Skills University.