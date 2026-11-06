No place to rest for weary medicos in 10 Telangana government medical colleges

HYDERABAD: Students at several government medical colleges across Telangana are facing inadequate infrastructure, overcrowded hostels, poor food and drinking water facilities, limited transport connectivity and shortages of faculty and laboratory equipment, raising concerns over the quality of medical education.

Junior doctors studying at these institutions said around 10 of the state’s 33 government medical colleges, including those in Vikarabad, Sircilla, Asifabad, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Khammam, Medak, Yadadri, Jogulamba Gadwal and Quthbullapur, were grappling with infrastructure and other basic facility shortages. The problems range from the absence of permanent college and hostel buildings to inadequate libraries, laboratories and clinical facilities.

At Government Medical College, Vikarabad, 16 to 17 girl students are sharing a large room in a temporary hostel, while some newly admitted students are being accommodated in partitioned corridors. Boys are also facing overcrowding, with three students sharing small rooms.

Students, who did not wish to be named, said the hostel roof leaks during rains and inadequate bathrooms make it difficult to get ready for classes and clinical postings. The absence of a hostel mess for the past two months has added to their difficulties.

Students have to buy all three meals from outside eateries or cook for themselves, leaving them with less time to study. They also pointed to inadequate lecture halls, the absence of an e-library, insufficient laboratory facilities, poor drinking water supply and inadequate washrooms. Transport is another concern.