Telangana Cabinet clears restoration of three KLIS barrages

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet has decided to restore the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), by the end of December, following recommendations from Central agencies, including the Central Water Commission (CWC) and National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met here on Thursday. Briefing the media, Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the CWC and other agencies had given specific instructions on constructing a cut-off wall upstream and a spillway apron downstream. “The government will follow those instructions,” Ponguleti said.

Before the meeting, Revanth held a review of the project and directed officials to restore the three barrages in line with recommendations from dam safety experts and Central agencies. He asked them to secure the necessary permissions by the end of this month and begin work by the end of the year, ensuring that past mistakes were not repeated.

Officials said plans had been drawn up to restore the barrages at an estimated cost of `4,193 crore. The respective contractors would bear the cost of repairs arising from construction defects, while the government would fund additional works.

Revanth directed officials to take up all works simultaneously and counter the Opposition’s campaign that the government was not lifting water from Medigadda despite sufficient water in the Godavari.

Irrigation officials said lifting water from Medigadda was currently not possible.

The gates of the Sundilla and Annaram barrages would have to be closed to divert water from Medigadda to Yellampally. However, the NDSA had advised against closing the gates of Annaram and Sundilla, they said.