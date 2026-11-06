Telangana cops oppose MLA Kaushik’s plea against voice sample collection

HYDERABAD: Telangana police on Thursday opposed a petition filed by Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, contending that the relief sought by him was not maintainable under the provisions of the BNSS.

Public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao made the submission before the Telangana High Court in response to two criminal petitions filed by Kaushik challenging the orders of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Karimnagar, permitting the police to collect his voice samples as part of their investigation.

The cases were registered in January 2026 at Huzurabad and Veenavanka police stations over allegations that the MLA obstructed police personnel and made objectionable remarks against Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam.

The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CID. In his petitions, the BRS MLA sought to set aside the orders dated June 25, 2026, passed in Criminal Petitions of 2026 in Crime Nos. 30 and 29 of 2026, respectively, by the Karimnagar magistrate court. Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao of the Telangana High Court heard both petitions and adjourned the matters.