Telangana hopes to turn El Nino crisis into opportunity to ensure water security

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning a statewide six-month programme involving every village in restoring, rejuvenating and conserving water resources to overcome El Nino conditions, according to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

During a review meeting here on Thursday, the minister said that Irrigation and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development departments will jointly prepare a comprehensive action plan for its implementation from January to June 2027, ahead of the next monsoon. The programme will seek to mobilise villagers, particularly agricultural labourers.

The El Nino situation should be converted into an opportunity to create durable water assets, strengthen existing irrigation infrastructure and improve groundwater availability.

A comprehensive list of 355 categories of works had already been prepared, covering all possible activities that could be undertaken during the five-to-six-month period. Quoting the Chief Minister, he said the departments concerned should develop the programme with a clearly identifiable objective, adequate financial support and effective implementation at the village level, Uttam said.

The minister said that the programme would largely leverage the employment guarantee framework, with the existing 60:40 funding arrangement being supplemented by additional state assistance wherever necessary. The state government would provide whatever additional funds are required for the initiative, he said.