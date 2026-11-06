Telangana hopes to turn El Nino crisis into opportunity to ensure water security

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning a statewide six-month programme involving every village in restoring, rejuvenating and conserving water resources to overcome El Nino conditions, according to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
During a review meeting here on Thursday, the minister said that Irrigation and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development departments will jointly prepare a comprehensive action plan for its implementation from January to June 2027, ahead of the next monsoon. The programme will seek to mobilise villagers, particularly agricultural labourers.
The El Nino situation should be converted into an opportunity to create durable water assets, strengthen existing irrigation infrastructure and improve groundwater availability.
A comprehensive list of 355 categories of works had already been prepared, covering all possible activities that could be undertaken during the five-to-six-month period. Quoting the Chief Minister, he said the departments concerned should develop the programme with a clearly identifiable objective, adequate financial support and effective implementation at the village level, Uttam said.
The minister said that the programme would largely leverage the employment guarantee framework, with the existing 60:40 funding arrangement being supplemented by additional state assistance wherever necessary. The state government would provide whatever additional funds are required for the initiative, he said.
Restoration and regeneration of existing water sources will constitute the principal thrust of the programme. The proposed activities include desilting and rejuvenation of minor irrigation tanks, village ponds, feeder channels and irrigation canals, besides restoration of traditional water-harvesting structures, he added.
The programme would also cover the restoration of damaged sluice gates, removal of accumulated silt, clearance of vegetation and jungle growth, repairs to tank infrastructure and improvement of water-storage capacity.
The construction of check dams across smaller rivers, streams and local watercourses was also discussed as an important intervention to arrest runoff, facilitate groundwater recharge and improve local water availability.
He also directed officials to study successful groundwater-recharge initiatives undertaken by Rajasthan and Maharashtra and identify practices that could be replicated in Telangana. A meeting involving district-level groundwater officials will be convened soon to review the situation, ongoing interventions and future requirements.