Two Telangana officials denied bail in Rs 1 lakh bribery case

HYDERABAD: The ACB court has declined to grant bail to two employees arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The court rejected their bail petitions, observing that most of the investigation was still pending.
The accused were identified as Anandeshi Raghavender, an outsourcing employee at the Telangana Secretariat, and Medi Vinod Kumar, a senior assistant at the TGIDC office in Parishrama Bhavan, Basheerbagh.
According to the ACB, Raghavender initially demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 through Vinod Kumar for processing the complainant’s medical bills under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scheme.
Subsequently, both accused demanded another Rs 1 lakh to facilitate the issuance of a medical reimbursement cheque for Rs 2 lakh sanctioned under the scheme and process the complainant’s second medical reimbursement bill.
On September 10, both accused allegedly accepted the Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant inside the Nalla Pochamma Temple beside the Secretariat.
During the hearing, the public prosecutor submitted that statements of the complainant and witnesses had not yet been recorded and that most of the investigation was pending. After hearing the arguments, the court rejected their bail petitions.
2 sports officials in ACB net for Rs 1L bribe
Hyderabad: The ACB on Thursday caught two officials of the District Youth and Sports Office in Mahbubnagar while accepting a bribe of `1 lakh for clearing pending catering bills worth Rs 3.10 lakh. The accused were identified as District Youth and Sports Officer Jakku Rajasekhar Reddy and contract-based typist Gore Umesh.
They demanded the bribe from a caterer to process and approve bills and facilitate payment for food supplied in August 2026 to sportspersons staying at the Volleyball Hostel of the Sports Authority of Telangana, Mahbubnagar. The ACB recovered the tainted amount from Rajasekhar Reddy, who allegedly accepted it on his and Umesh’s behalf.