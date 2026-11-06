Two Telangana officials denied bail in Rs 1 lakh bribery case

HYDERABAD: The ACB court has declined to grant bail to two employees arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The court rejected their bail petitions, observing that most of the investigation was still pending.

The accused were identified as Anandeshi Raghavender, an outsourcing employee at the Telangana Secretariat, and Medi Vinod Kumar, a senior assistant at the TGIDC office in Parishrama Bhavan, Basheerbagh.

According to the ACB, Raghavender initially demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 through Vinod Kumar for processing the complainant’s medical bills under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scheme.

Subsequently, both accused demanded another Rs 1 lakh to facilitate the issuance of a medical reimbursement cheque for Rs 2 lakh sanctioned under the scheme and process the complainant’s second medical reimbursement bill.

On September 10, both accused allegedly accepted the Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant inside the Nalla Pochamma Temple beside the Secretariat.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor submitted that statements of the complainant and witnesses had not yet been recorded and that most of the investigation was pending. After hearing the arguments, the court rejected their bail petitions.