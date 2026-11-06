Woman, paramour allegedly murder husband over extramarital affair in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: A woman and her alleged paramour murdered her husband over his objections to their relationship and dumped his body on the outskirts of their village in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, police said.

The deceased, Azmera Chandu Naik, was a resident of Gollabudharam village. The incident came to light on Friday morning after locals found his body and alerted the Bhupalpally police.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhupalpally Deputy Superintendent of Police A Sampath Rao said the accused, Pavani, was Chandu Naik’s wife, while Dharavath Santhosh, a resident of the same village, was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with her.

Chandu Naik had suspected their relationship and warned Pavani to end it. He frequently quarrelled with her over the issue. Three days ago, he and his family members raised the matter before the village elders, who said it would be discussed on Friday.

On Thursday night, Chandu Naik argued with Pavani over the relationship. She subsequently called Santhosh and informed him about the argument. The two allegedly decided to kill Chandu Naik.

As part of the plan, Pavani left the back door of the house unlocked. Santhosh entered the house around midnight, and the two allegedly attacked Chandu Naik with an axe, striking him on the neck. He died on the spot.

The accused allegedly packed the body in a gunny bag inside the house. Santhosh then carried it to his residence and transported it in a bullock cart before dumping it on the outskirts of the village.

After receiving information about the body, DSP A Sampath Rao, along with clue collection and special police teams, visited the spot. The body was shifted to Bhupalpally Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Pavani and Santhosh are absconding. Three police teams have been formed to trace them. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way, Sampath Rao said.