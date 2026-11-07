BC Study Circle students’ stipend hiked: Telangana Minister Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Telangana government has increased the monthly stipends and annual book allowance for students undergoing coaching at BC Study Circles across the state, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Friday.

Under the revised rates, the monthly stipend for students preparing for UPSC Civil Services examinations has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, while the annual book allowance has been doubled from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

For students enrolled in foundation courses for Group-I, II, III and IV, banking, railway recruitment and Staff Selection Commission examinations, the monthly stipend has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from November.

The revised assistance will benefit unemployed youth receiving free coaching at 12 BC Study Circles. Admissions to the centres are based on merit.

In another initiative, the department has introduced a re-admission facility for former BC Study Circle students who underwent UPSC Civil Services coaching in the last two years. For the first time, they will be allowed to rejoin the programme with the same stipend benefits as fresh candidates, subject to qualifying in a screening test modelled on the UPSC examination.

Prabhakar said the initiative would support candidates who need continued preparation to clear the civil services examination by providing coaching and financial assistance.

The government had appointed an expert committee to recommend measures to improve the functioning of BC Study Circles. The stipend hike was among the key recommendations implemented immediately, he added.