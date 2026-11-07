CEO urges omitted Telangana voters to use final enrolment opportunity

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday urged the 73,39,235 voters whose names had been placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories to take advantage of the fresh opportunity provided by the ECI to get their names included in the final voter list.

The CEO appealed to eligible voters whose names were excluded from the draft electoral roll published on August 17 to approach the concerned election authorities for assistance. The process of verification and inclusion of eligible electors in the final electoral roll is scheduled to be completed by November 21.

According to sources, there were a total of 3,38,26,448 electors in Telangana before the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Of these, 2,64,87,213 names were included in the draft electoral roll, while 73,39,235 electors were categorised as ASDD — 57,46,803 marked as absent or shifted, 9,22,229 as dead and 6,70,203 as duplicate entries.

Officials, meanwhile, maintained that the categorisation was carried out after house-to-house visits and verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), ensuring that names were not excluded arbitrarily. Electors were also given an opportunity to file claims and objections following the publication of the draft roll. Special camps were subsequently organised on October 15 and 16 to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters and ensure that ineligible entries were not retained.