ESI patients across Telangana encounter referral hurdles, wait up to 45 days for scans

HYDERABAD: Patients visiting Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals across Telangana are facing difficulties in accessing specialised healthcare, with referrals to distant hospitals and waiting periods of up to 45 days for diagnostic scans. Patients from Nacharam and Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram), among other areas, are being referred to the ESI Super Speciality Hospital at Sanathnagar despite the availability of empanelled private hospitals closer to them.

Patients said the super speciality hospital does not have MRI or CT scan facilities and directs them to the adjoining ESI Medical College for investigations. Appointments for scans are reportedly given 30 to 45 days later, depending on availability. Patients then have to return to collect their reports and visit again for further consultation, requiring multiple trips.

An RTI reply issued by the ESI Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, this year revealed that 13 emergency cases were referred to other hospitals in 2022, nine in 2023, four in 2024 and one in 2025. The referrals were made due to the non-availability of ICU beds or facilities to manage individual cases. Patients were referred to NIMS, Pace Hospital and Medicover Hospital.

Galibe Vishal, member of the Hospital Development Committee at ESIS Hospital, Nacharam, said patients requiring specialist consultations, CT scans and MRI investigations were being referred to Sanathnagar instead of nearby empanelled private hospitals. “The delays often required patients to make three to four visits for scans, report collection and further consultation, causing inconvenience and loss of time,” he added.

He said ESI authorities had assured, following a complaint, that patients requiring scans would be referred directly to the medical college instead of first being sent to the super speciality hospital. However, the arrangement is yet to be implemented.

Vishal added that tenders for procuring CT and MRI equipment had been initiated, but the facilities were yet to become operational despite assurances that the process would be completed within three to four months. He said the RTI figures covered only emergency referrals and not the overall number of patients referred for specialised treatment and diagnostic investigations.