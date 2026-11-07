One-way traffic system around Hyderabad's Lakdikapul soon?

HYDERABAD: Following the successful implementation of a one-way system near KBR Park, Hyderabad Traffic Police are considering similar measures to ease congestion along the busy Lakdikapul stretch.

To assess how the proposed changes would work on the ground, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other senior police officials inspected the area on Friday.

Under the proposed plan, vehicles travelling from the Old Police Control Room towards Secunderabad via Ravindra Bharati and Iqbal Minar would no longer be allowed to proceed directly from Ravindra Bharati. Instead, they would be diverted through HDFC Bank, the old Saifabad Police Station, Iqbal Minar and the Secretariat junction.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Nirankari Junction towards the Old Control Room would not be allowed to proceed directly towards HDFC Junction. They would be diverted at the old Saifabad Police Station, routed via Iqbal Minar and then directed to take a right turn past Ravindra Bharati to reach the Old Control Room.

The route from the Secretariat junction and Telangana Talli flyover towards the old Saifabad Police Station would also change.

Traffic diversion via Iqbal Minar

Vehicles would be directed via Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharati, take a U-turn at the Old Control Room and then proceed past Assembly Gate No. 3, Ravindra Bharati and HDFC Bank before reaching the old Saifabad Police Station.

Sajjanar said a coordination meeting would soon be held with the GHMC, Water Board, Electricity Department and other stakeholder agencies before a final decision is taken. The one-way system, if approved, will first be introduced on a trial basis to ensure that commuters do not face difficulties.