Telangana 13 districts face a drought that the rains couldn’t fix

HYDERABAD: Thirteen districts in Telangana are facing an exceptional agricultural drought, with soil moisture levels significantly below normal, according to an agricultural website developed by researchers at IIT Bombay.

With the Rabi season approaching, the findings raise fresh concerns over water availability for farmers.

The situation is worrying in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar, which are among the worst-affected districts.

Their soil moisture anomaly values ranged from -1.65 to -2.88 during the week of November 2 to 8. Jogulamba Gadwal recorded the highest deficit at -2.883, followed by Narayanpet (-2.820), Nagarkurnool (-2.532), Wanaparthy (-2.527) and Mahabubnagar (-2.501).

Vikarabad recorded an anomaly of -2.446 and Sangareddy -2.256. The figures for Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Rangareddy and Medak stood at -2.096, -2.029, -1.972, -1.896, -1.777 and -1.650, respectively.

Across several other affected regions, values ranged from -2 to -2.9, indicating significantly drier-than-normal conditions.

Across several other affected regions, soil moisture anomalies ranged from -2 to -2.9 across other affected regions, indicating significantly drier-than-normal conditions compared with the average for the same period over the previous 10 years.