Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti orders identification of suitable land for auction

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the officials to identify suitable layouts for auction, prioritising locations with good connectivity to major roads and development potential, and to carry out the auction process in a phased manner.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, directed the officials to come up with a clear action plan by next week, outlining the details of lands, the status of layouts and plots ready for auction.

During a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on revenue mobilisation, he said that the government lands should be used effectively, keeping public interest and the state’s development priorities at the forefront.

The meeting held detailed discussions on land pooling, availability of land for future requirements and the mobilisation of land resources in the rapidly developing areas surrounding Hyderabad, particularly Medchal and Rangareddy districts.

Stating that effective mobilisation of resources would provide further momentum to Telangana’s economic growth and development, he instructed the officials to make comprehensive information, including land details, layout status, plots ready for auction and the progress of various initiatives, available on a single digital platform.

Highlighting the importance of technology-driven governance, he suggested developing a dedicated digital dashboard for effective monitoring of government lands, layout development and auction-related activities. He said that the dashboard would facilitate better coordination among departments, enable faster decision-making and enhance transparency in the auction process.