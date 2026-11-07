Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti orders identification of suitable land for auction

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the officials to identify suitable layouts for auction, prioritising locations with good connectivity to major roads and development potential, and to carry out the auction process in a phased manner.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, directed the officials to come up with a clear action plan by next week, outlining the details of lands, the status of layouts and plots ready for auction.
During a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on revenue mobilisation, he said that the government lands should be used effectively, keeping public interest and the state’s development priorities at the forefront.
The meeting held detailed discussions on land pooling, availability of land for future requirements and the mobilisation of land resources in the rapidly developing areas surrounding Hyderabad, particularly Medchal and Rangareddy districts.
Stating that effective mobilisation of resources would provide further momentum to Telangana’s economic growth and development, he instructed the officials to make comprehensive information, including land details, layout status, plots ready for auction and the progress of various initiatives, available on a single digital platform.
Highlighting the importance of technology-driven governance, he suggested developing a dedicated digital dashboard for effective monitoring of government lands, layout development and auction-related activities. He said that the dashboard would facilitate better coordination among departments, enable faster decision-making and enhance transparency in the auction process.
Revenue targets
Vikramarka directed the officials of various departments to work in close coordination and formulate a comprehensive action plan to strengthen Telangana’s financial resources and achieve the government’s revenue targets within the stipulated timelines.
He said that clear targets, interdepartmental coordination and timely decisions were essential to enhance state revenues. He directed officials to prepare weekly action plans and regularly review the progress to ensure the achievement of the prescribed targets.
The deputy chief minister also reviewed the possibility of mobilising revenue through the utilisation and regularisation of lands in industrial layouts and old industrial estates. He directed the officials to accelerate the processes relating to industrial lands and ensure that the available opportunities were effectively utilised to achieve the targets.
He also stressed the need to expedite unit-wise regularisation and approval processes in industrial areas such as Azamabad, Balanagar and Hafeezpet. Proposals relating to B-category and micro industrial units should be examined comprehensively, ensuring benefits to industrial entrepreneurs while generating additional revenue for the government, he said.
He suggested setting weekly targets for processing applications within defined timelines and assigning clear responsibilities to the concerned officials. Regular monitoring of daily progress should be undertaken to ensure faster and more accessible services to industrial entrepreneurs.
Future requirements
The deputy chief minister suggested identifying land resources in advance to meet the requirements of future government projects and infrastructure development. He emphasised the need for a well-planned and transparent land pooling policy that provides clarity and benefits to all stakeholders participating in the process.
He directed the officials to accord priority to the development of essential infrastructure such as roads, parks, schools and hospitals, alongside the land requirements of various government development programmes. The meeting also discussed the possibility of generating revenue through the development and auction of lands under the jurisdiction of HMDA and TGIIC.
The Cabinet sub-committee members D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao were also present at the meeting.
Funds cleared for building next to Hajj House
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday reviewed minority welfare initiatives at Praja Bhavan, directing officials to expedite educational projects and the completion of a multi-storeyed building beside Hajj House in Nampally.
The meeting, attended by Minorities Welfare Minister Azharuddin and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, among others, decided to take steps to include Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the Overseas Scholarship programme. Vikramarka directed GHMC to release Rs 25 crore from dues payable to the Waqf Board for land used in road-widening projects.
The amount will be used to complete the building adjacent to the Hajj House, which could accommodate a minority study circle and offices of the Minorities Welfare department. He also directed officials to remove hurdles in setting up study circles and ensure timely release of funds to minority educational institutions.