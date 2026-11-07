Telangana gets Rs 3,185 crore central aid to upgrade rural broadband network

HYDERABAD: Telangana has secured Rs 3,185 crore in financial support from the Centre to upgrade and expand its rural broadband network, with the amended BharatNet programme set to cover 12,769 gram panchayats across the state.

An agreement for implementing the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) under the state-led model was signed between the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), Department of Telecommunications, and the state government in New Delhi on Friday. The agreement involves the Telangana Rural Internet Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TRIICL), Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The programme envisages strengthening the existing optical fibre cable (OFC) network and providing broadband connectivity to rural households. Of the 12,769 gram panchayats covered, 1,946 will be upgraded from linear to ring topology, 36 will be newly connected through ring topology, while 10,787 are already operational under the ring topology.

The project is expected to facilitate 2.93 lakh rural household broadband connections, with a proposed last-mile connectivity support of around `10,000 per connection. The estimated funding requirement for this component is `300 crore.

As part of the rollout, approval has also been given to float tenders for laying new OFC networks in Khammam, Rangareddy and Nizamabad districts, along with their operation and maintenance for 10 years. The state has also received approval to initiate the tendering process for monetising the BharatNet infrastructure to improve its utilisation and generate revenue.