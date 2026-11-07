Telangana government asked to explain Interpol notice on KVP

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Union and Telangana governments to file counter-affidavits explaining the legal basis for the Interpol Red Corner Notice and provisional arrest warrant issued against KVP Ramachandra Rao in the alleged titanium scam. The matter was posted to November 25.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy was hearing Ramachandra Rao’s petition seeking to restrain the authorities from acting on the notices issued in connection with an alleged conspiracy involving a proposed titanium project by Switzerland-based Bowli Trade AG.

N Hemendranath Reddy, council for Ramachandra Rao, said only CBI filed its counter-affidavit and sought responses from the ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs. He alleged that the proceedings were politically motivated and violated Ramachandra Rao’s fundamental rights.

CBI counsel T Srujan Kumar Reddy submitted that the agency was merely an implementing authority and had no role in issuing the Interpol notice.

The judge also directed Ramachandra Rao’s counsel to furnish relevant case records to government counsel.