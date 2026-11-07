Telangana: House owner refuses shelter, mom takes ailing son to cremation ground

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A heartbreaking incident in Vemulawada has highlighted the plight of a mother who was forced to take her critically ill son to a cremation ground after failing to find a place to shelter him.

Maripalli Amrutha, a native of Kishtampet village in Chandurthi mandal, has two sons. While one of them lives in Nizamabad, she has been staying in a rented house at Vemulawada to look after her ailing 35-year-old son Rakesh, who is suffering from a liver ailment.

As Rakesh’s condition deteriorated, Amrutha took him to the Vemulawada Government Area Hospital on Thursday. However, doctors advised her to shift him to the Sircilla General Hospital as his condition was critical. Unable to arrange the transfer, she returned to her rented house with her son.

The house owner reportedly objected to Rakesh being brought back in such a critical condition.

With no alternative, Amrutha took her son, who was still breathing but barely conscious, to the Vemulawada Vaikunthadhamam (cremation ground) on Friday morning.

The sight of her son battling for life at the cremation ground left the mother inconsolable. Her anguish at having to take her living son to a place where the dead are cremated moved those present.

Upon learning about the incident, Municipal Chairman Pulkam Raju and Commissioner Lokesh rushed to the spot. They arranged a 108 ambulance and shifted Rakesh to the Siricilla General Hospital for treatment.

Officials said doctors had informed them that Rakesh’s condition remained critical. The incident has raised concerns over the plight of families struggling to care for critically ill patients without adequate support.