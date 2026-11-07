Telangana officials face contempt proceedings

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against MA&UD principal secretary TK Sreedevi, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath and several officials from Sangareddy district and the Revenue department over the alleged demolition of structures on private land at Ailapur village in violation of an interim order.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued contempt notices directing the officials to appear personally on December 4. The petitioner was also asked to bring the incumbent district collector on record.

The petition was filed by MA Shareef, who claims ownership of 36.37 acres at Ailapur, supported by registered sale deeds and pattadar passbooks. He alleged that officials demolished his farmhouse and other structures despite a September 25, 2024, order restraining coercive action against existing structures.

The order permitted action within Full Tank Level limits only in accordance with due procedure.

Shareef’s counsel, Deepak Misra, alleged wilful disobedience of the court’s order and the Supreme Court’s directions. Finding a prima facie case, the judge directed the officials to appear in person.