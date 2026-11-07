Telangana to crack down on illegal IVF centres

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to take stringent action against private in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres involved in illegal activities, including unauthorised egg collection and exploitation of couples seeking fertility treatment. Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday directed officials to permanently cancel the registrations of centres found violating regulations and initiate steps to revoke the medical licences of doctors responsible.

During a review meeting with Health Department officials at the TGMSIDC office in Koti, the minister directed officials to shut down private IVF centres linked to the illegal egg collection racket. He also asked them to explore the possibility of permanently cancelling the medical licences of doctors found guilty.

The minister said the government had earlier taken action against irregularities at Srushti Fertility Centre and had now identified and apprehended a gang involved in illegal egg collection. He said Health Department officials were coordinating with the police and conducting regular inspections and surveillance to prevent such practices.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the implementation of the Surrogacy and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Acts, he asked the Principal Secretary, Health, to constitute a committee to study regulatory mechanisms and enforcement measures adopted by other states.