Telangana to introduce BA in climate change, sustainability from 2027-28

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will introduce a specialised undergraduate BA programme in Climate Change, Sustainability and Environmental Governance from the 2027-28 academic year.

Announcing this during the inaugural session of the sixth edition of the Conference of People for Climate Action on Thursday, TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said the programme would be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. It aims to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and professional skills to address emerging environmental challenges.

The conference was jointly organised by the TGCHE and the Council of Green Revolution in Hyderabad as a curtain-raiser to the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP31).

Addressing the gathering, Balakista Reddy said climate change, global warming, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, pollution and the depletion of natural resources had emerged as major developmental, economic and social challenges.

Emphasising the need for collective action, he said environmental concerns transcended geographical and political boundaries and required coordinated efforts ranging from individuals and local communities to states and nations. He also described environmental protection as both a social responsibility and a constitutional obligation.

The proposed BA programme will cover climate change, environmental policies, sustainability principles, natural resource management, environmental laws and governance mechanisms. It is expected to prepare students to contribute to environmental protection, climate action and sustainable development.