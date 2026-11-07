TPCC president Mahesh prepares report on minister-MLA rift for high command

HYDERABAD: With efforts to broker peace between minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmikantha Rao failing, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud is learnt to have prepared a report on the dispute for submission to the party high command.

According to party sources, Mahesh Goud sought explanations from both leaders after the developments in Delhi and summoned them to Gandhi Bhavan for separate meetings. However, neither turned up, citing their inability to attend.

The TPCC chief is learnt to have decided to apprise the high command of the dispute and the failure of his attempts to resolve it at the state level. Rajanarsimha, meanwhile, is said to be keen on taking up the matter directly with the high command.

Lakshmikantha Rao is also reportedly planning to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi next week to lodge a complaint against the minister.

The developments point to an increasingly difficult task for the state Congress leadership in containing the differences between the two leaders, with the dispute now likely to be taken up again at the party’s central level.