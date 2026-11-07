Woman, two minor daughters die by suicide in Telangana's Warangal after husband leaves family

WARANGAL: A 30-year-old woman and her two young daughters were found dead in Pakhal Lake in Telangana's Warangal district on Saturday after the woman allegedly jumped into the lake with the children, police said.

The deceased were identified as E Mamatha and her daughters Varshini, 4, and Kavya, 3, residents of Elkurthy village in Geesugonda mandal. The incident occurred within the limits of Khanapur police station.

Police suspect that marital discord over the woman's husband's alleged extramarital relationship may have led to the incident.

According to the police, Mamatha had married Suman eight years ago. She worked at a private hospital in Khanapur, while Suman was employed as a driver. The couple reportedly has had issues since Mamatha learnt about his alleged relationship with another woman.

About a month ago, Suman allegedly left Mamatha and their two daughters to be with the woman. Mamatha subsequently took the matter to village elders. Suman returned to the village around 10 days ago but reportedly told her that he intended to continue the relationship.

On Saturday, Mamatha allegedly went to Pakhal Lake with her daughters and jumped into the water with them. Local residents who noticed the incident alerted the Khanapur police.

Khanapur Sub-Inspector G Ram Mohan and his team reached the spot and, with the help of local swimmers, retrieved the bodies from the lake. The bodies were shifted to Narsampet Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Ram Mohan said a case had been registered and an investigation was under way.

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