56 cadets, a salute to all-round excellence

HYDERABAD: For the next generation of Army officers, the battlefield demands more than courage and physical endurance. Technical knowledge, academic excellence and the ability to adapt to emerging technologies are becoming equally important. At the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, 56 Officer Cadets are recognised for their all-round performance, receiving medals and distinctions at an award ceremony on Saturday.

Lt Gen IS Rathore, Commandant, MCEME, presents the awards, recognising cadets for excellence in academics, sports, physical training, outdoor training, weapon training and drill.

WCC Prem Solanki (TES-48) and PCQM Arpit Kadian (TES-50) receive the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (GOC-in-C, ARTRAC) Gold Medal. WCA Tangi Sairam (TES-48) and PCQM Anuj Rana (TES-50) take home the Silver Medal, while PCC Prajwal Raut (TES-48) and PCQM Aman Kumar (TES-50) receive the Bronze Medal.

Adding to the honours, the Prithiviraj Platoon, ‘The Panthers’, wins the GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Banner for the Autumn Term 2026.

Addressing the cadets, Lt Gen Rathore highlights the growing role of technically proficient officers in meeting the demands of modern, technology-driven warfare. He stresses the need to embrace emerging technologies, foster innovation and collaboration, develop scientific temper and remain committed to lifelong learning.

He also reminds the young officers that technical competence must go hand in hand with the values of duty, honour, integrity, courage and selfless service, along with ethical conduct and adaptability.