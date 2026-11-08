Justice league | Contempt case: Jail term for Miyapur inspector suspended

Contempt case: Jail term for Miyapur inspector suspended
The Telangana High Court has suspended the four-week simple imprisonment imposed on Miyapur CI M Prem Kumar in a contempt case over his alleged failure to provide police protection in a property dispute. A bench of justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Renuka Yara passed the interim order on his appeal against the October 27 order.
The single judge had also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine, with two weeks’ additional imprisonment for non-payment. The case arose from a November 2023 direction to provide police assistance to implement earlier court orders granting protection to the petitioners’ properties.
The AAG submitted that Prem took charge as SHO only on July 13, 2023, and stopped construction after receiving a complaint on November 7 that year. The bench noted photographs showing no construction between 2023 and October 28, 2026. It suspended the imprisonment order, issued notices and posted the appeal for December 3.
PIL seeks start of work on Gadwal district court complex
The Telangana High Court has reserved orders on a PIL seeking construction of an Integrated District Court Complex at Pudur in Jogulamba Gadwal district. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao heard the petition filed by advocate K Shafiullah. Petitioner’s counsel said the government had allotted 10 acres for the complex, but construction had not begun. Courts functioning at four locations inconvenienced litigants and advocates, particularly women, who lacked separate toilets. The bench stressed the need for adequate judicial infrastructure and modern facilities. Advocate Soma Srinath Reddy, representing the Alampur Bar Association, supported the plea.
Judges call for ‘mediation first’ approach to consumer disputes
The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in association with its Bar Association, organised an awareness programme on mediation in consumer disputes on Saturday. Telangana High Court Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy said mediation should become an effective means of resolving consumer disputes, stressing that consumers needed meaningful justice delivered in time, not merely a legal remedy. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the HC called for integrating the Consumer Protection Acts of 1986 and 2019 with the Mediation Act, 2023, to make dispute resolution faster and less expensive.