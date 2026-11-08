Justice league | Contempt case: Jail term for Miyapur inspector suspended

Contempt case: Jail term for Miyapur inspector suspended

The Telangana High Court has suspended the four-week simple imprisonment imposed on Miyapur CI M Prem Kumar in a contempt case over his alleged failure to provide police protection in a property dispute. A bench of justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Renuka Yara passed the interim order on his appeal against the October 27 order.

The single judge had also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine, with two weeks’ additional imprisonment for non-payment. The case arose from a November 2023 direction to provide police assistance to implement earlier court orders granting protection to the petitioners’ properties.

The AAG submitted that Prem took charge as SHO only on July 13, 2023, and stopped construction after receiving a complaint on November 7 that year. The bench noted photographs showing no construction between 2023 and October 28, 2026. It suspended the imprisonment order, issued notices and posted the appeal for December 3.