'KTR drove sister out of home': CM Revanth targets BRS leader over women's welfare

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused BRS leader KT Rama Rao of driving his sister, K Kavitha, out of the family home because he was unwilling to share the family's property.

Addressing a meeting of women Self-Help Group (SHG) members in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal, Reddy said the number of SHG members had risen to 70 lakh and that the government aimed to increase it to one crore by 2034.

He said the government would launch the second phase of distribution of free 'Indiramma' sarees to women on November 19, marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"I am trying to show my gratitude to you by distributing 'Indiramma' sarees as a brother's gift. But, see KTR. Not ready to share family property, he drove his sister (TRS president Kavitha) out of the home. The sister who returned after a serving a jail term, facing cases," he said, referring to Kavitha's jail term in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and her subsequent suspension from the BRS.

Kavitha has since floated her own outfit, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS).

"Whatever is (her) mistake, he should take care of the sister when she comes home after spending six in jail. But, is there anyone else on the earth, except KCR's son, who drove his own sister out of the home, saying she committed mistakes and sold liquor," Reddy said.

Referring to Rama Rao's claims that the BRS worked for women's welfare, Reddy questioned the credibility of the BRS leader's statements, citing his treatment of his sister. Without naming her, he said Kavitha herself had made critical remarks against Rama Rao.