'KTR drove sister out of home': CM Revanth targets BRS leader over women's welfare

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday accused BRS leader KT Rama Rao of driving his sister, K Kavitha, out of the family home because he was unwilling to share the family's property.
Addressing a meeting of women Self-Help Group (SHG) members in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal, Reddy said the number of SHG members had risen to 70 lakh and that the government aimed to increase it to one crore by 2034.
He said the government would launch the second phase of distribution of free 'Indiramma' sarees to women on November 19, marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
"I am trying to show my gratitude to you by distributing 'Indiramma' sarees as a brother's gift. But, see KTR. Not ready to share family property, he drove his sister (TRS president Kavitha) out of the home. The sister who returned after a serving a jail term, facing cases," he said, referring to Kavitha's jail term in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and her subsequent suspension from the BRS.
Kavitha has since floated her own outfit, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS).
"Whatever is (her) mistake, he should take care of the sister when she comes home after spending six in jail. But, is there anyone else on the earth, except KCR's son, who drove his own sister out of the home, saying she committed mistakes and sold liquor," Reddy said.
Referring to Rama Rao's claims that the BRS worked for women's welfare, Reddy questioned the credibility of the BRS leader's statements, citing his treatment of his sister. Without naming her, he said Kavitha herself had made critical remarks against Rama Rao.
Taking aim at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Reddy said a father was expected to advise his son to take good care of his sister, but KCR had failed to do so.
"The person (KCR) who cannot teach good things to his family members, will he do good to four crore Telangana people," he said.
Reddy said KCR had meted out a raw deal to the state during his 10-year tenure as chief minister.
Celebrating his birthday on Sunday, Reddy said he had served as a Zilla Parishad member, MLC, MLA and MP before becoming chief minister.
He said there was nothing more he aspired to achieve in his life and that his goal was now to turn one crore women into 'crorepatis'.
Noting that the number of SHG members stood at about 60 lakh when he took over as chief minister in December 2023, he said it had since risen to around 70 lakh.
His aim was to increase the total number of SHG members to one crore by 2034.
Highlighting the government's schemes for SHG members and women, he said the government had entrusted SHG members with stitching uniforms for students in government schools, generating annual business worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore.
SHG groups had also been made partners in ventures such as petrol bunks and solar power generation.
The government had also sanctioned 4.5 lakh new social security pensions, of which 3.5 lakh had been granted to single women and widows.
The chief minister said new pensions had also been sanctioned for weavers and toddy tappers on a saturation basis.
In 34 months, the government had facilitated Rs 79,000 crore in bank-linked loans for SHG members.
(With inputs from PTI)