Telangana CM Revanth announces ‘Praja Balam’ to tackle El Nino-induced drought

HYDERABAD: The state government will launch the ‘Praja Balam’ (People’s Strength) programme after Sankranthi to mitigate problems arising from El Nino-induced drought.

Announcing the programme at a public meeting in Kodangal on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he would visit villages as part of the initiative and interact with people.

Interacting with progressive farmers and agricultural scientists after inaugurating the Rythu Mela and Industrial Expo in Kodangal, Revanth appealed to people to support the government in tackling drought conditions. He also urged farmers to cultivate dryland crops during the ensuing Rabi season and asserted that the government was committed to the well-being of all sections of society and ready to support them during the crisis.

The chief minister also requested Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to convene Assembly session in December to discuss El Nino conditions, the Kaleshwaram project, the proposed Tummidhatti project and the utilisation of Godavari waters.

Refuting the BRS allegations that the government had released river waters to Andhra Pradesh instead of utilising them for the benefit of Telangana, Revanth asked opposition leaders to attend the Assembly session and participate in the debate.

“Let K Chandrasekhar Rao bring his entire family along. We are ready to expose the KCR family with evidence in the Assembly,” Revanth said, blaming the BRS for the collapse of the Medigadda barrage.

He alleged that the BRS government had ignored the Centre’s offer to designate an irrigation project as a national project and had also neglected the Pranahita project.