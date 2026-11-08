Telangana CM Revanth announces ‘Praja Balam’ to tackle El Nino-induced drought

HYDERABAD: The state government will launch the ‘Praja Balam’ (People’s Strength) programme after Sankranthi to mitigate problems arising from El Nino-induced drought.
Announcing the programme at a public meeting in Kodangal on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he would visit villages as part of the initiative and interact with people.
Interacting with progressive farmers and agricultural scientists after inaugurating the Rythu Mela and Industrial Expo in Kodangal, Revanth appealed to people to support the government in tackling drought conditions. He also urged farmers to cultivate dryland crops during the ensuing Rabi season and asserted that the government was committed to the well-being of all sections of society and ready to support them during the crisis.
The chief minister also requested Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to convene Assembly session in December to discuss El Nino conditions, the Kaleshwaram project, the proposed Tummidhatti project and the utilisation of Godavari waters.
Refuting the BRS allegations that the government had released river waters to Andhra Pradesh instead of utilising them for the benefit of Telangana, Revanth asked opposition leaders to attend the Assembly session and participate in the debate.
“Let K Chandrasekhar Rao bring his entire family along. We are ready to expose the KCR family with evidence in the Assembly,” Revanth said, blaming the BRS for the collapse of the Medigadda barrage.
He alleged that the BRS government had ignored the Centre’s offer to designate an irrigation project as a national project and had also neglected the Pranahita project.
After govt ordered probe into KLIS, KCR knelt before Modi: Revanth
When the government wanted to order a probe into the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram, KCR went to Delhi, knelt before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him not to order a CBI probe, he alleged.
He also blamed the BRS for failing to complete any irrigation project in the state, particularly in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.
Revanth also took a dig at BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his decision to grow a beard like him. “It took 50 years for Rama Rao to grow a beard. Who knows how many more years it will take him to gain some wisdom? Rama Rao has compared himself with me based on my beard.
Acting on the suggestions of his consultants, Rama Rao is also growing a beard like mine. Growing a beard does not make you Revanth Reddy. A jackal cannot become a tiger simply by painting stripes on its back. If you are kind enough to your workers, then you can become Revanth Reddy,” he quipped.
The chief minister asserted that, just as development had taken place along the Delhi-Noida and Mumbai-Pune stretches, the Kodangal-Hyderabad stretch would also be developed. He said Kodangal would be transformed into an education hub. Steps were being taken to develop the region so that ‘Tandur dal’ (pulses) could be exported to other countries.
Revanth also announced development works worth Rs 10,000 crore in Kodangal and surrounding areas over the next 10 years. He further said Kodangal would be developed as a role model for the country.
Revanth’s three-day visit to Kodangal began on Saturday. During the visit, he will launch development projects and lay foundation stones for works worth Rs 9,100 crore.