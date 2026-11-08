Telangana: Ministers, MLAs trade complaints as rifts in ruling party widen

HYDERABAD: Internal differences within the ruling Congress are intensifying, with factional disputes among ministers, MPs and MLAs spilling beyond Assembly constituencies and reaching the state leadership and the AICC. The growing tensions have caused concern among party leaders and cadre as the government approaches its third anniversary.

For the past three years, factional rivalries largely remained confined to individual constituencies. However, disputes involving ministers, ministers and MPs, and ministers and MLAs have now escalated, leaving the party leadership struggling to contain the fallout.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and other senior leaders have made repeated attempts to resolve the differences, but their efforts have yielded little result, said sources.

A recent flashpoint involved Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jukkal MLA Laxmikant Rao, who reportedly exchanged abuses in New Delhi while attending a meeting addressed by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud purportedly attempted to broker peace between the two, but both skipped the meeting convened to resolve the dispute. Mahesh is learnt to have decided to send a report on the matter to the AICC.