Telangana plans 20 scientific silos to curb distress sale of paddy

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning a network of scientific silos to prevent distress sales and post-harvest losses, besides helping farmers secure better prices for premium paddy varieties, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Saturday.

At a review meeting with Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Raveeindra and other officials, the minister discussed two models for setting up the infrastructure.

Under the first, the State Civil Supplies Corporation would establish silos by raising loans from reputed financial institutions. The second model envisages private investment, with entrepreneurs encouraged to set up facilities at around 20 locations initially. The Corporation would provide rental guarantees to make the investments viable.

Uttam asked officials to finalise the proposals, including financing arrangements, costs and rental commitments, and explore institutional loans at competitive interest rates.

He said inadequate scientific storage facilities were preventing farmers from getting the full value of premium paddy varieties. Freshly harvested paddy generally has around 25% moisture, making safe storage difficult and forcing many farmers to sell their produce within 24 hours, irrespective of market prices.