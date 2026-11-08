Telangana plans 20 scientific silos to curb distress sale of paddy

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning a network of scientific silos to prevent distress sales and post-harvest losses, besides helping farmers secure better prices for premium paddy varieties, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Saturday.
At a review meeting with Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Raveeindra and other officials, the minister discussed two models for setting up the infrastructure.
Under the first, the State Civil Supplies Corporation would establish silos by raising loans from reputed financial institutions. The second model envisages private investment, with entrepreneurs encouraged to set up facilities at around 20 locations initially. The Corporation would provide rental guarantees to make the investments viable.
Uttam asked officials to finalise the proposals, including financing arrangements, costs and rental commitments, and explore institutional loans at competitive interest rates.
He said inadequate scientific storage facilities were preventing farmers from getting the full value of premium paddy varieties. Freshly harvested paddy generally has around 25% moisture, making safe storage difficult and forcing many farmers to sell their produce within 24 hours, irrespective of market prices.
The proposed silos would provide scientific drying and storage facilities, allowing farmers to hold their produce until market conditions improved. Paddy with 25% moisture currently fetches around Rs 3,500-Rs 4,500 per quintal, while scientifically dried paddy with 12% moisture could command Rs 5,000-Rs 5,500, he said.
Telangana’s varieties such as JSR, RNR and HMT were gaining recognition in premium rice markets, including overseas, the minister said. He cited the growing demand for JSR rice, which fetched higher prices than basmati in some markets.
As paddy is the state’s largest crop in both Kharif and Rabi seasons, modern storage infrastructure would improve farmers’ returns, boost agricultural growth and contribute to the state’s ambition of becoming a $3-trillion economy, he said.
The minister directed officials to identify suitable locations, assess construction costs and consult financial and technical experts to finalise the proposals.