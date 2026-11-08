The hero comes home, with 6,000 books in tow

NIZAMABAD: In films, heroes often return to their roots to make a difference. In Mothe village, ad filmmaker and assistant director Allapulla Gangareddy is doing just that, in his own way. He has set up an Rs 11 lakh library at the Zilla Parishad High School where he studied until Class 10 in 1994, giving rural students access to the books and learning opportunities he once missed. Established in memory of his father, Allapulla Raju, the library houses around 6,000 books.

A native of Mothe village in Velpur mandal, Gangareddy says his love for books and desire to improve rural education drive the initiative. After completing Class 10, he pursues Intermediate at Velpur, graduation at New Science College, Saifabad, and postgraduation at Osmania University.

He later trains at the Ramanaidu Film Institute, works in London and enters the film industry. Having worked as an ad filmmaker and assistant director on several Telugu films, he is now preparing to direct his own film.

Recalling his student days, Gangareddy tells TNIE that he realises the importance of reading when his classmates discuss writers such as Sri Sri, Chalam and Kodavatiganti Kutumba Rao. The experience makes him aware of how limited access to books puts rural students at a disadvantage.

With the support of school alumni, he initially takes up programmes to improve the institution before deciding to set up the library in his father’s memory. The collection includes books on Telugu literature, short stories, comics, scientists, national and international leaders, influential personalities and personality development.

The facility aims to nurture reading habits, encourage book reviews and discussions, and help students discover their interests and set goals. It is set to become fully operational after six months of activities.

Gangareddy hopes the initiative will inspire others to support public education. Pointing out that many government schools lack adequate books and library facilities, he says five people from other villages have already come forward to establish similar libraries in their schools.