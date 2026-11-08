Vehicle ownership transfer gets easier in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Vehicle owners in Telangana can now apply online for transfer of ownership, obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to move vehicles to other states and update their eKYC details through the Vahan Citizen Services portal.

According to the Transport Department, the three services are available online with Aadhaar-based OTP authentication, reducing the need for vehicle owners to visit Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices.

For transfer of ownership, both the seller and the buyer have to complete their respective steps online. The seller has to enter the vehicle details, authenticate the application through Aadhaar OTP and provide the buyer’s details and the name of the RTO concerned. An application number is then sent to the buyer, who has to complete the process by entering the current address, reviewing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) vehicle report and paying the prescribed fee, officials said.

Both the buyer and the seller have to digitally sign the application using Aadhaar OTP.