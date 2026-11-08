Vehicle ownership transfer gets easier in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Vehicle owners in Telangana can now apply online for transfer of ownership, obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to move vehicles to other states and update their eKYC details through the Vahan Citizen Services portal.
According to the Transport Department, the three services are available online with Aadhaar-based OTP authentication, reducing the need for vehicle owners to visit Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices.
For transfer of ownership, both the seller and the buyer have to complete their respective steps online. The seller has to enter the vehicle details, authenticate the application through Aadhaar OTP and provide the buyer’s details and the name of the RTO concerned. An application number is then sent to the buyer, who has to complete the process by entering the current address, reviewing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) vehicle report and paying the prescribed fee, officials said.
Both the buyer and the seller have to digitally sign the application using Aadhaar OTP.
Three RTO services now available online
Following submission, the transaction is automatically approved and the Registration Certificate (RC) dispatched by the RTO.
Vehicle owners shifting their vehicles to another state can apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) through the portal. They must enter vehicle details, authenticate through Aadhaar OTP, state the reason and select the destination state and RTO. They must also generate an NCRB report, pay the fee and upload Form 28 and the report. The application is then forwarded to the RTO concerned.
The third service allows owners to update eKYC details online by verifying their vehicle and Aadhaar details through an OTP sent to their registered mobile number. They must review and submit the details and upload copies of their Aadhaar card and original RC. The application is then sent to the RTO for approval.
The department has advised owners to verify details before submission, warning that errors in eKYC applications cannot be corrected later. Such applications must be withdrawn and filed afresh, with the fee forfeited.