Bangladeshi woman, partner arrested for peddling drugs

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force and Raidurgam police arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman and her live-in partner on charges of peddling synthetic drugs in Hyderabad. Police seized one gram of MDMA and two mobile phones during a raid on their house in Pochamma Basthi, Shaikpet.

According to police, the woman began visiting India in December 2021 after losing her job in Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic. She allegedly entered prostitution after being lured by a broker, Noor, whom she had befriended on Facebook. Brokers in Chennai and Hyderabad later arranged customers and locations for her, earning around `75,000 a month, police said.

She came in contact with Shyam Rao, a Hyderabad-based software employee, in 2021 and began living with him. She allegedly became addicted to synthetic drugs and procured them from Akash, a supplier from Goa. She later began supplying drugs to acquaintances and customers, police said. She had allegedly obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and opened a bank account to facilitate drug purchases and deposits.

Acting on a tip-off that she had returned from Goa with drugs, police raided the house and arrested the couple. Akash is absconding. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.