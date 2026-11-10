Census 2027: Telangana population count from January 25

HYDERABAD: The second phase of Census 2027, covering population enumeration, will be conducted in Telangana from January 25 to February 28, 2027, with the Union government providing a separate window for residents to submit their details through self-enumeration ahead of the house-to-house exercise.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the self-enumeration facility will be available from January 10 to 24, 2027. The door-to-door exercise will be followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, during which enumeration records will be reviewed and updated.

The reference date for Census 2027 will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. This will serve as the cut-off point for determining population figures and other demographic details collected during the exercise.

The self-enumeration facility will allow residents to submit household and individual details in advance, while the subsequent revisional round will provide an opportunity to verify and update the information collected during the door-to-door enumeration.