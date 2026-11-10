Excavations, tree felling threaten wildlife at Satavahana University: JAC

KARIMNAGAR: Peacocks and other wildlife on the Satavahana University campus are losing their natural habitats due to large-scale excavations and the felling of old trees in the name of development, alleged Karike Mahesh, chairman of the university’s Joint Action Committee (SU JAC).

Mahesh said excavations more than 10 feet deep across nearly two acres had damaged the campus greenery and landscape. The pits created by the work could also endanger birds and animals, he alleged.

Demanding an inquiry into the illegal excavation, soil removal and tree felling, he said the activities were harming campus biodiversity. He urged the collector and forest officials to inspect the site, probe possible violations of the Water, Land and Trees (WALTA) Act and environmental regulations, and take action against those responsible.