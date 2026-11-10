Festive sparks, injured eyes: 87 seek treatment in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Carelessness while bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations left 87 people with eye injuries, prompting them to seek treatment at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. Among them were a nine-year-old boy from Borabanda, whose eye was injured when a firecracker he was bursting exploded, and another from Bhadrachalam, who was struck by a fragment of an exploding cracker.

Of the 87 outpatient cases recorded on Monday, 15 patients required admission, while 10 were taken up for surgery, including three children. Two adult patients had a poor prognosis, while one child was expected to recover. One patient was referred to Osmania General Hospital and three to Niloufer Hospital. Two others remained under observation, while the two patients admitted on Monday were still being evaluated.

“My son had borrowed firecrackers from his friend and was bursting them when one of the crackers suddenly exploded and injured his eye,” said Mohammad Asif, father of Mohammad Rahim.

In another case, nine-year-old Mokshit was brought to Hyderabad from Bhadrachalam after a firecracker fragment struck his eye.

“We first took him to a local hospital in Bhadrachalam, where doctors said he might require surgery and advised us to shift him to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. We travelled all the way to Hyderabad and are waiting for doctors to decide on the further course of treatment,” said Lakshmi, his mother.

Another patient, who did not wish to be identified, suffered severe injuries to both eyes after a firecracker exploded before he could move away. He was awaiting surgery.