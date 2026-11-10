‘Maa Indiramma Intlo Deepavali’ celebrated

HYDERABAD: The state government organised the ‘Maa Indiramma Intlo Deepavali’ programme across Telangana, following the call given by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

As part of the initiative, the Telangana Housing Board organised Deepavali celebrations at various Indiramma Illu Towers project sites in and around Hyderabad.

The government has taken up the construction of one lakh houses for low-income families living in and around Hyderabad. As part of this initiative, Diwali was celebrated with beneficiaries who were allotted houses at locations where construction is being undertaken under the pilot project, Housing Board Vice-Chairman and Housing Commissioner VP Gautam said.

The celebrations were held at project sites in Bandlaguda in Ibrahimpatnam constituency, Kulsumpura in Karwan, KPHB Colony in Kukatpally, Gaddianaram in Malakpet, Kowkoor in Malkajgiri, Pocharam in Medchal, Red Hills in Nampally, Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar and Raidurg in Serilingampally.

Chief engineers, executive engineers and assistant estate officers organised and participated in the celebrations at the respective locations.

Beneficiaries selected through the lottery system visited the project sites where their flats are proposed to be constructed, accompanied by their family members, and enthusiastically participated in the celebrations.

They expressed happiness over the opportunity to celebrate Deepavali at the very locations where their future homes would come up.

A large number of beneficiaries from different castes and communities participated in the celebrations.