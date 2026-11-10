MLC picks wait as Congress juggles political equations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress has decided to put off finalising the three nominations to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota until the second or third week of December, choosing instead to first settle appointments to government corporations, commissions and other nominated bodies.

With the government completing three years in office on December 7, the coming weeks are expected to see intense political activity within the party, with hundreds of leaders waiting for their turn in the appointments exercise.

The decision to defer the MLC nominations is understood to have been taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Party sources say the leadership wants to first bring some clarity to the pending nominated posts before finalising the three names for the Council.

But there is more to the delay than the sequence of appointments.

The Chief Minister is understood to be looking at the Governor-quota nominations in the context of the two Graduate MLC elections scheduled for March 2027, for which the Congress has already announced its candidates.

The Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate constituency presents a particular challenge for Revanth Reddy, as it includes his native district. The Congress is keen to improve its prospects in the constituency, and the proposed social composition of the three Governor-quota MLCs is being viewed as one way of strengthening the party’s position ahead of the elections.