Oocyte: Telangana women’s panel chief sees larger plot

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Dr Hussain was the main accused in the recent egg-extraction (oocyte) case, Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada said it was important to identify the influential persons behind him.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Sharada said that everyone questioned during the Commission’s inquiry had mentioned Dr Hussain’s name. However, his name figured neither in the police FIR nor in the report submitted by the Medical and Health Department.

Following notices issued by the State Commission for Women, owners of several fertility centres appeared before the Commission on Monday. The Commission will issue notices to some more centres on November 13.

After hearing the owners of the fertility centres, Sharada said that donating eggs to close relatives with their consent was not wrong. However, in this case, the accused had allegedly lured women from other states with promises of jobs and high payments, she said.

Sharada said unmarried women were persuaded to donate eggs without the consent of their parents. The Aadhaar numbers and ages of the victims were also allegedly altered for egg extraction, she added.

She said that the Commission had visited the fertility centres and conducted inquiries after receiving reports from officials. Expressing surprise over the officials’ failure to disclose details of the main accused so far, Sharada said there could be a major conspiracy behind the case, with influential persons possibly backing the main accused.

It may be recalled that Malkajgiri police busted a human egg (oocyte) extraction and commercial sale racket on November 1, arrested nine persons and rescued 48 women who were allegedly lured into the operation with promises of payments ranging from `20,000 to `30,000 for each egg donation cycle.