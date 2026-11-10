Owaisi: Give eateries chance to fix hygiene lapses

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged TG-SAFE Commissioner Avinash Mohanty to give eateries time to improve hygiene before suspending their licences.

Owaisi said a delegation of hotel and eatery owners had met him after the department issued notices to their establishments. Some received suspension notices, while others were asked to make improvements.

He said he had spoken to Mohanty three to four days ago and that the owners acknowledged the importance of food safety and assured him they were taking steps to maintain hygiene.

Owaisi urged officials to issue improvement notices first and allow establishments time to address shortcomings. Suspension, he said, should follow only if they failed to comply within the stipulated period.