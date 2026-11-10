Public hearing, no public: KTR jibe on Musi project

HYDERABAD: Opposing the public hearing on the Musi rejuvenation project, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said it was meaningless to conduct one without the participation of the public.

In a post on X on Monday, he said, “Public hearing without the public. Project bids being called without a DPR (Detailed Project Report). And the irony of it is ‘Beautification’ in the middle of a drought. If this ain’t Tughlak Govt, wonder what to call it? #MusiLoot” (sic).

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, MLA D Sudhir Reddy objected to the language used by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to Kodangal.

Sudhir Reddy said BRS leaders visited the Medigadda barrage following the National Dam Safety Authority’s suggestion to lift water from the Kannepally pump house. He alleged that Revanth used objectionable language against them.

He accused the government of refusing to lift available water from Medigadda out of vindictiveness towards former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the Kaleshwaram project.

Former minister E Dayakar Rao asked the chief minister to compare the BRS’s 10-year rule with the Congress government’s three-year tenure. He said the government had not accepted T Harish Rao’s offer to take over Medigadda and repair it within three months.