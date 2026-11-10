State has 12 months of rice stocks: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Assuring people that rice stocks were sufficient for the next 12 months, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned of a possible water shortage and urged farmers to plan their crops accordingly.

Addressing a public meeting at Lagacharla on Monday after laying foundation stones for development works worth

`9,053 crore in Kodangal constituency, Revanth announced that the government would launch the Praja Balam programme after Sankranti. He said he would tour the state as part of the initiative.

Urging farmers to take up only ID crops during the Rabi season, Revanth said the Praja Balam programme is aimed at helping the state overcome the El Nino crisis.

He assured people that there was no shortage of rice, with stocks sufficient for the next 12 months. Revanth announced that 3.5 crore of the state’s four crore population would receive fine variety rice through the public distribution system and would remain unaffected by rising open market prices.

Claiming that he had worked every day without taking leave over the past three years, the Chief Minister said he had put the State’s economy back on track. He alleged that the previous BRS government had been unable to pay government employees’ salaries on the first of every month.

Praising Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for his commitment, Revanth said he had entrusted him with the Finance portfolio because he expected him to work with the same dedication as former Finance Minister K Rosaiah.