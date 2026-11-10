Telangana: Kalyana Chalukya-era inscription found

HYDERABAD: A 12th-century inscription dating back to the reign of Kalyana Chalukya ruler Vikramaditya VI has been identified at Kota Anjaneya Devalayam in Kothakota municipality of Wanaparthy district by members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

The inscription, found on a damaged pillar in the temple courtyard, is written in 12th-century Telugu-Kannada script. The phrase ‘Tribhuvanamalla Deva’ inscribed on the pillar helped researchers establish its connection to Vikramaditya VI, who was also known by that title.

Sriramoju Haragopal, president of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, deciphered the inscription. According to him, it records land donations to the Keshava temple for food offerings.

The grants were made by Kalabolaviranolaba Malladesaraddi and Pallayanayaka after ceremonially washing the feet of Kadiraja, a priest associated with the temple.

The inscription mentions the 43rd year of the Chalukya Vikrama era, Vilambi samvatsara and a solar eclipse. Based on these details, it has been dated to May 22, 1118 AD. It records donations of three mattars and 11 mattars of irrigated land, Haragopal said.

The inscription was identified and documented by Byrozu Chandrashekhar, Dr Byrozu Shyam Sunder, Hanumanagari Vema Reddy and Pandrapragada Rama Rao. Vema Reddy also undertook the photographic documentation.

According to the research team, the inscription is fractured across its middle section, while parts of its other faces are badly worn.

Vikramaditya VI’s title helps date inscription

The inscription, found on a damaged pillar in the temple courtyard, is written in 12th-century Telugu-Kannada script. The phrase ‘Tribhuvanamalla Deva’ inscribed on the pillar helped researchers establish its connection to Vikramaditya VI, who was also known by that title