Telangana: Keesara SI in ACB trap for Rs 2 lakh bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a sub-inspector attached to Keesara police station in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate while accepting a bribe of `2 lakh on Monday. The accused was identified as Kondareddy Srinivas.

According to the ACB, the SI had allegedly demanded the money from a complainant in return for expediting the investigation and filing charge sheets against the complainant in two criminal cases registered at Keesara police station.

ACB officials of City Range-II caught Srinivas while accepting the bribe on November 9. He was arrested and produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

The case is under investigation.