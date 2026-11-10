Telangana: Onlookers walk as man dies of seizure at Gadwal

HYDERABAD: A trader from Andhra Pradesh died while being shifted to a hospital after suffering a seizure at the Gadwal bus stand in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday morning. Despite the presence of several passengers, no one came forward to help him immediately, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Adam Wali, a resident of Talupala village in Anantapur district. He collapsed around 6 am at the crowded bus stand.

According to police, bystanders initially failed to respond or assist him. One person eventually called an ambulance, which took him to the local government hospital. He was later being shifted to Mahbubnagar for better treatment when he died on the way.

Gadwal Town Sub-Inspector Srinivas examined CCTV footage as part of the inquiry and expressed concern over the lack of response from those present.

A case has been registered and police are investigating.