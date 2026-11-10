Telangana to strengthen district hospitals

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government plans to strengthen secondary healthcare infrastructure to ensure people can access specialist medical services within their respective districts, reducing the need to travel to Hyderabad for treatment, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said on Monday.

Community Health Centres (CHCs), area hospitals and district hospitals would play a crucial role in achieving this objective. The government is working to improve infrastructure, specialist services, diagnostic facilities and the availability of medical personnel in these institutions, he said.

The minister was speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on the proposed restructuring of the Directorate of Secondary Healthcare (DSH) under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.