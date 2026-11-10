Works on 24x7 to bring Godavari water to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With water levels in the Singur-Manjeera reservoirs declining amid the prevailing El Nino conditions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has expedited works to bring an additional 40 million gallons per day (MGD) of Godavari water to the city to avert possible drinking water shortages.

HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, who inspected pipeline connectivity works at Ghanpur on Monday, directed officials and contractors to complete them by November 15 without extending the deadline.

The additional supply is expected to provide an alternative source for areas dependent on the Singur-Manjeera system, particularly ahead of rising summer demand.

Reviewing the progress, Ashok Reddy instructed contractors to work simultaneously from both ends of the pipeline and deploy separate teams in three eight-hour shifts to ensure round-the-clock operations. He directed them to arrange floodlights, machinery and other facilities for night work.

He stressed that completing the entire pipeline and establishing connectivity should take precedence over the length laid by individual contractors.

To accelerate the project, he asked officials to coordinate with Mission Bhagiratha and the Forest department for technical assistance, manpower and machinery. Equipment and personnel deployed on other Godavari project works should be diverted wherever necessary, he said, adding that other works could be temporarily suspended to prioritise the connectivity project.