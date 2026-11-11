Another relaunch of failed Gandhi scion: Telangana BJP targets Congress' Bharat Summit

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s statement that the Bharat Summit would discuss Rahul Gandhi’s vision and termed it “another relaunch attempt of failed Gandhi scion!”

Taking to ‘X’, he stated: “A debt-ridden Telangana Government cannot afford to fulfil its promises, but is ready to spend lavishly on Rahul Gandhi’s political relaunch! Rahul has no moral right to set foot in Telangana when Congress has failed to fulfil even a single promise! 40 lakh students are struggling with pending fee reimbursement dues.

Unemployed youth are waiting for promised job calender, jobs. Farmers are waiting for Rythu Bandhu. Government employees are waiting for pending DAs. Retired employees are not receiving pensions, benefits.”

He said that the Congress is emptying the treasury for Rahul Gandhi’s relaunch! “Let me warn Congress party: Telangana’s treasury is not the Gandhi family’s rehabilitation fund! Stop using taxpayers’ money for his relaunch (sic)” he said.

Ramchander was responding to a statement of the Congress leader that the summit aims to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s vision for the country and the world.