“Behaving like a real estate broker”: Eatala targets CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, instead of protecting public assets, was “behaving like a real estate broker”.

He made these remarks while backing a protest demanding that the land earmarked for public amenities opposite Forum Mall in KPHB Colony be utilised exclusively for public purposes.

“The Kukatpally Housing Board Colony is one of the largest housing colonies in Asia and one of the most densely populated. Selling the remaining plots in such a locality reflects the lack of wisdom of this government,” he said.

“Revanth Reddy makes tall claims that his government is fighting cases in the Supreme Court to protect government lands. But here, his government is greedily selling even small plots,” he added.

The Malkajgiri MP earlier attended a protest staged by the Osmania University Non-Teaching Staff Joint Action Committee and backed their demand for regularisation of jobs, promotions and issuance of health cards.