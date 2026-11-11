BJP MLA among 3,000 families served eviction notices in Kagaznagar

ADILABAD: Around 3,000 families living on land owned by Sirsilk Limited in Kagaznagar town of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district have received evacuation notices from the Revenue department following a High Court order. Those served notices include Sirpur BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu.

The notices have left residents worried, as many have lived on the land for decades and built houses there. Some said they had been paying electricity bills and meeting household expenses for years and were now uncertain about their future.

Issued on behalf of the official liquidator appointed in the winding up of Sirsilk Limited, the notices cite alleged encroachment on company land and direct occupants to vacate within seven days of receipt.

The affected settlements include Kosini, Kothapet and Chinthaguda villages in Kagaznagar mandal. Sirsilk is under liquidation under Section 456 of the Companies Act, 1956.

Established during the Nizam’s rule, the company was handed over to the Birla Group in 1952. It employed around 3,500 workers before closing in 1985 due to financial losses. It reopened in 1994 following workers’ protests but shut down permanently in 1995.

Following the closure, several workers lost their livelihoods, while others migrated. Some who stayed back took up other occupations and built houses on the company land.

Harish Babu urged residents not to panic, saying he would take up the matter with the official liquidator and the state government.

He said he had purchased land, completed the registration after making the payment, but had also received an evacuation notice.

He said he would seek a solution for families who had lived on the land for decades and appealed to residents not to believe rumours.